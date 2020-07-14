Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld returns, did fans like the episode?

The arrival in early July of the summary episode of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld had rejuvenated fans of the anime who, after a postponement of a quarter, finally were able to see the protagonists in some way, even if not with new stories. But it is it was enough to wait only a week and then watch episode 13.
With the'Sword Art Online episode 13: Alicization – War of Underworld we have entered fully into the new phase of history which, with its 10 events, will conclude the Alicization phase. We reviewed Asuna's combat and the evil Vector, as well as the entry of new forces into the field. But did fans like what was told in this episode?
There have been several fan polemics about the overly sexualized Leafa scene, but generally the user response was quite positive. There is no shortage of those who have already been excited by the theme that made the protagonists of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld look again, while someone has focused on the episode and also on the scene described above.
Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld is available every Saturday evening at 19 on the streaming platform VVVVID with Italian subtitles.
IM IN FREAKING TEARS AND IM ONLY AT THE OPENING #SwordArtOnline pic.twitter.com/2q8yCE7ljk
– Mandi 🦋 (@ Mandi2341) July 11, 2020
It's been so long I forgot what good animation looked like.#SwordArtOnline pic.twitter.com/ct4Q4yx49J
– gabriel 🍑 (@riel_avilaaa) July 11, 2020
Kirito is backk !!! Sword Art Online: Alicization -War of Underworld Part 2 is Backk !!! We made it guyss, we have been waiting for a long time and NOW we got Asuna, Sinon, Liefa and Klein-San !! pic.twitter.com/ZvR5rYRWhA
– Fiezz_Centpie (@FiezzC) July 11, 2020
Sinon best girl 😭❤️ #Swordartonline #sao_anime pic.twitter.com/nrLTItKnqc
– 𝙎𝙚𝙩 𝙎𝙪𝙗𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙞 ✨ (@SubarashiiSama_) July 13, 2020
Aa shinonnn so braveeeeee👌🏾#SwordArtOnline pic.twitter.com/9RkdaG0Nkc
– Prms (@ yogaade4) July 11, 2020
Bercouli doesn't care about silly concepts like gravity. pic.twitter.com/6VICSuhp1o
– Aincrad Archive (@ RenanSintese13) July 12, 2020
Yo what the actual fuck#SwordArtOnline pic.twitter.com/pDwA2Fcy8i
– romdotcrash (@romdotcrash) July 11, 2020
Me to Sword Art Online (SAO): Alicization – War of Underworld latest ep: pic.twitter.com/rQAAkB7gF6
– Azrul (@ILoveEmiliaRem) July 12, 2020
