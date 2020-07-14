Entertainment

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld returns, did fans like the episode?

July 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
The arrival in early July of the summary episode of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld had rejuvenated fans of the anime who, after a postponement of a quarter, finally were able to see the protagonists in some way, even if not with new stories. But it is it was enough to wait only a week and then watch episode 13.

With the'Sword Art Online episode 13: Alicization – War of Underworld we have entered fully into the new phase of history which, with its 10 events, will conclude the Alicization phase. We reviewed Asuna's combat and the evil Vector, as well as the entry of new forces into the field. But did fans like what was told in this episode?

There have been several fan polemics about the overly sexualized Leafa scene, but generally the user response was quite positive. There is no shortage of those who have already been excited by the theme that made the protagonists of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld look again, while someone has focused on the episode and also on the scene described above.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld is available every Saturday evening at 19 on the streaming platform VVVVID with Italian subtitles.

