Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, preview of episode 14

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Several months have passed since the conclusion of the first part of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld. The end of December was originally expected to continue in April, but as well known during the spring season it was not possible to transmit the anime due to the Coronavirus.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld was the most anticipated anime of the season and it is still today, the day in which the summer race of the product begins. In fact, the new episode of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld is available on VVVVID, but it is simply a recapitulation of everything that happened in the Alicization arc, thus covering the last 36 episodes.

A succession of scenes that help to revive some situations that are holding the bench, but the attention of the fans is focused entirely on the next episode that will start the party. Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld 14 will arrive on VVVVID in legal and free streaming on Saturday 11 July at 21:00 and will be entitled "The great war of Underworld". In the preview available at the end of the episode on the platform, the last few seconds are occupied by an individual we already know and who is preparing to make his entrance on the scene. Did you follow the summary episode of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld?