Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2 is shown in an explosive trailer

During these long years, that of Sword Art Online it has become one of the most famous franchises of all time, an epic that between animated and paper series has been able to violently split the audience among those who have appreciated the production and those who, on the contrary, have not been able to find anything good.

Regardless, there is no doubt that the Alicization saga has managed to make people talk a lot about themselves, with countless fans who can not wait to find out how everything will end with the long-awaited War of Underworld Part 2, which according to the team working on everything will be able to offer simply unforgettable moments.

There is little left before the opera is out to entice the fans a little more, a new promotional video dedicated to the series has recently been unveiled, a trailer through which it is possible observe many of the characters and situations that will be the backdrop to the events narrated, between great fights and the return of many well-known faces. By the way, the trailer offered everyone interested the opportunity to take a first look at Leafa and Sinon in their new form.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that the preview of the 14th episode of Sword Art Online Alicization has recently been unveiled. Finally, it has also been revealed that Sword Art Online Alicization is among the most anticipated souls of all those who will arrive during the summer season.