Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld has been officially postponed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Souls are multiplying visibly which have been postponed to a later date due to delayed production issues. This also applies to souls who were due to make their debut these days, such as Oregairu and No Guns Life. To the excellent names with postponement is added Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld part 2.

The second part of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld was due to make its debut on April 25, 2020 and the ten episodes that made up this season would accompany us until June on VVVVID is Amazon Prime Video. However, the Coronavirus has messed up the production plans that have had to announce a postponement in recent days.

Through the official website, it was communicated that Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld part 2 was postponed to July because of the Coronavirus that is becoming increasingly popular in Japan. Of course, the exact release date was not communicated as the situation must be constantly monitored and it cannot be excluded that there will be further developments.

We will therefore have to wait another three months before reviewing in action Kirito, Asuna and Alice. The first part of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld was aired between October and December. Unfortunately the SAO anime was among the most anticipated of the season in Japan.