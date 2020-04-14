Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld fans didn't catch up well

Among the avalanches of announcements of delays and displacements due to the Coronavirus, it undoubtedly stands out Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld. This season of SAO was among the most anticipated in Japan and was originally due to air with the first episode in the second half of April. However, everything was postponed because of the Coronaviurs.
Therefore, Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld will only return in July. The spring season has therefore completely skipped for the anime, and fans have not failed to show their reactions on the web, especially on Twitter. Some users, whose tweets can be read at the bottom, are of course sad for forced postponement, while someone else will take advantage of these months to review the previous series.
Obviously in many they understand the need for postponement and someone jokes about it, saying that he will have something to see even in summer. Besides Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, many other souls are also at risk this season. And not only in the spring: the animator Kuboyama says that the summer season is also at risk and could see further stops or postponements. Therefore it is not even certain to review Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld in July.
Re: Zero: Delayed
SNAFU: Delayed
Sword Art Online: Delayed
Looks like Digimon will be anime of the season after all. 👾
– Ashley (WatchMojo) (@Ashjbow) April 10, 2020
oh i didn't realize sword art online: war of the underworld s2 was being delayed too .. that's unfortunate but i understand 😔 (i still need to watch the first cour anyways)
hopefully all the staff are staying safe !!
– 🌹Lizz🌹i7 second beat !! (@Tennlevi) April 13, 2020
I'm kinda relieved that Sword Art Online got delayed. I was wondering how in heavens I was going to keep up up with all these shows. Now I just have another one to look forward to this summer! – Lady Shio 💜 (@LadyShio) April 10, 2020
As upsetting as it is that SAO got delayed to July the one thing that actually kind of excited is that if the timing managed to line up both the finales of Attack on Titan and Sword Art Online will actually air on Toonami around the same time which I think is still pretty cool
– Ultimate N (@ NRiv27) April 11, 2020
⚔️well I guess since pt. 2 of war of Underworld got delayed might as well rewatch all of SAO to catch up⚔️ pic.twitter.com/4JkxCdOm7R
– Talken ||タ ル ケ ン (@virtualtalken) April 13, 2020
2020 is officially canceled because Sword Art Online War of Underworld got delayed to July whenit was supposed to premiere 2 weeks from today pic.twitter.com/Bjf3Vo6Q1F
– ♡ KawaiiRae ♡ (@KawaiiRae) April 12, 2020
I know, #swordartonlinealicization War of the Underworld Part 2 got delayed till July.
Kind of surprising news, but still a shame. Another anime getting delayed because of the #COVID ー 19.# COVID19 #SAO #sao_anime #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronaVirusUpdates #SwordArtOnline pic.twitter.com/LGX4aRHkxK
– Sam Aguiar (@Samsapoping) April 10, 2020
Saddest moments in #SwordArtOnline history:
-Asuna & Kirito's final farewell in Aincrad
-Yuuki's death
-Eugeo dies
-The final episodes of SAO Alicization: War of Underworld being delayed from April 25 to Summer 2020.
– Wesley L. (@realwesleywess) April 11, 2020
Add Comment