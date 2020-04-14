Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld fans didn't catch up well

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the avalanches of announcements of delays and displacements due to the Coronavirus, it undoubtedly stands out Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld. This season of SAO was among the most anticipated in Japan and was originally due to air with the first episode in the second half of April. However, everything was postponed because of the Coronaviurs.

Therefore, Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld will only return in July. The spring season has therefore completely skipped for the anime, and fans have not failed to show their reactions on the web, especially on Twitter. Some users, whose tweets can be read at the bottom, are of course sad for forced postponement, while someone else will take advantage of these months to review the previous series.

Obviously in many they understand the need for postponement and someone jokes about it, saying that he will have something to see even in summer. Besides Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, many other souls are also at risk this season. And not only in the spring: the animator Kuboyama says that the summer season is also at risk and could see further stops or postponements. Therefore it is not even certain to review Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld in July.