Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, episode 18 is online at VVVVID

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Episode after another, in Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Kirito, the historical protagonist of the series, was missed. In its place, the most prominent figure was Alice, the knight who supported at least half of the series alone, until Asuna's support arrived towards the mid-season.

But when will the protagonist really be active again in Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld? For now, Kirito's empty shell is being carried on by various characters, but with the last episode, 17, published on VVVVID On Saturday 8 August, it looks like the series has pressed the accelerator on this return.

PoH is about to kill Kirito but he is saved by Nautilus and Yuna, bringing the American players to the side of the protagonists. Leafa also does her best in battle, even suffering heavy wounds, only to heal them with her power. Meanwhile, in the real world, Higa manages to get rid of Yanai thanks to Rinko, thus focusing on Kazuto's rescue.

The Ferragosto episode of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld arrives on VVVVID. Entitled "Memories", it will focus a lot on Kirito and his catatonic state with a journey in his mind.