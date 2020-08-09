Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, episode 17 is on VVVVID in Italian

Share it:

After some of the first seasons of the anime where it was quite mistreated, Sword Art Online is back violently to shake the lives of fans. We have been in the Alicization arc that has been with us for a few years now. And at the center of many events is Alice, together with historical protagonists Asuna and Kirito.

After the season called "Alicization"two years ago, in October 2019 the first phase of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld debuted, stopped in December and resumed only a few weeks ago due to the Coronavirus. Last week we saw Kirito on the finale due to PoH that with the red army has forced Asuna and her men to lay down their arms. The boy is still in a catatonic state, and even in the real world things are not going well due to the difficulties created by Yanai.

After "Code 871" last week, on VVVVID comes episode 17 of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld with subtitles in Italian, entitled "The son of the Devil". Recall that the episodes of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld also arrive dubbed in Italian by Amazon Prime Video a week after the official release. Are you following this season of the Sword Art Online world?