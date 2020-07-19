Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, episode 14 is on VVVVID

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The wait lasted longer than expected, with Coronavirus having a strong impact on the natural life of the Japanese animation industry. But at the end of the month he returned Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld with the second part of the season, first with a summary of the Alicization arc and then with episode 13.

Fans liked the return of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld despite Leafa's torture, for many, was a little too sexualized compared to what was narrated in Reki Kawahara's light novel. In the rest of the episode, however, we see many old acquaintances in action including Asuna who seems to have resumed the role of undisputed protagonist after Alice's temporary disappearance from the ranks of the allied forces.

As the battle against the Dark Territory continues, VVVVID makes available episode 14 of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld on its platform, with Italian subtitles, from 21:00. The episode is titled "The limit of infinity" and we had a taste of it last week with the usual very short end of episode preview. The arch of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld continues more violently than ever.