Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld ep. 21 is on VVVVID: beyond time

Kirito’s digital campaign has been going on for several years. Moving from combat to combat, the historical protagonist of Sword Art Online was temporarily sidelined over the course of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld. At the end of Alicization Kirito in fact fell into a comatose state.

A state that no longer exists since in the recent episodes of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Kirito woke up. And he did it great by taking the reins of the fight with Subtilizer, or Gabriel Miller. This battle, among the most important so far in the contemporary season of the anime, has not brought a complete victory since Kirito was then destined to spend 200 years in the Underworld. In desperation, we saw him cry knowing he wouldn’t see any of his friends again for a long time, but the cliffhanger gave us the surprise return of Asuna.

The two protagonists are therefore together again and will be for a very long time. This unless in Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld episodio 21, titled “Beyond Time”, the two are unable to find a way to scratch the temporal cage that imprisons them. The episode in question is from now on available on VVVVID with Italian subtitles.