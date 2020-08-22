Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld ep.19, after the memories there is the awakening

Share it:

The whole season of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld focused on Alice and Asuna’s attempts to bring Kirito back to his senses while the dangerous Underworld war also unfolded. Episode after episode, the characters did their best to protect the historical protagonist of the saga.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld episode 18 aired on VVVVID on August 15th he had illustrated Kirito’s memories, in a long sequence. The protagonist was forced to face the worst memories of his life but, while he was on the edge of the precipice, his friend Eugeo rushed to help him. All this while the parts of Asuna were getting more desperate, with the girl who could no longer bear the impact of PoH.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld episodio 19 arriva online su VVVVID at 21:00 with subtitles in Italian and definitively confirms the return of Kirito in action. The protagonist will resume the scene after sleeping all this time with the episode entitled “Awakening” and which constitutes the second part of the seventh part, Alicization Lasting. We are near the end, what Kirito’s intervention will lead to?