Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld: an exciting return marks episode 20

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the opening bars of the longest saga based on Reki Kawahara’s light novels, Sword Art Online Alicization – War of the Underworld we saw the meeting, and the subsequent friendship, between Kirito and a boy called Eugeo, who helped the protagonist against the Administrator, at the end of the first half of the season.

In the fight, Eugeo lost his life, and we know that Kirito then went into a coma, due to a glitch that occurred during his attempt to communicate with the outside world. In the past episodes Kirito has awakened, immediately returning to action in the current narrative arc, which in the last episode managed to further surprise the fans.

Introducing ourselves to the first fight after the coma, we see a Kirito much more powerful than its previous digital versions, and although he has not yet fully recovered, he decides to face the Prisoner of Hell.

Almost come to the point of giving up, Eugeo appears as a spirit at his side, and together they manage to repel the dangerous opponent. With his return, Eugeo also gifted Kirito with his incredible Perfect Weapon Control ability, which will surely help the protagonist fend off American players.

At the bottom of the news you can find the video of the fight, with some magnificent animations that characterized the entire episode 20, shared by @ C4H10FO2P_0. We also remember that SAO Alicization has obtained a café dedicated to Akihabara, and we leave you to the explanation of the mysterious memories of Kirito.