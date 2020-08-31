Entertainment

Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld: a historical Kirito technique returns

August 31, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After being in a coma for several episodes, Kirito is finally back in action in the latest episode of Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld , showing himself stronger than ever, and also using a famous technique seen in the past.

Episode 20 of War of Underworld was intense, not only for an intense fight, where Kirito showed several traits characterizing all previous digital versions of himself, but also for the use of important techniques, such as the Starbust Stream, first seen during the Aincrad story arc.

Finding themselves against Gabriel, in his angelic-demonic form, Kirito concentrates all his spirit in two swords, later unleashing the most powerful Starbust Stream ever to appear in the series. At the bottom you can find the sequence of the technique, created with spectacular animations, shared by @megalomaniac_v.

Although the outcome of the battle between Kirito and Gabriel brings us closer to the conclusion of War of Underworld, many questions have yet to be resolved, and probably the next few episodes will show us the consequences of the war, perhaps with a more introspective look at the characters of Kirito, Asuna and Alice.

READ:  A new trailer shows us the survivors in action

Recall that episode 20 was marked by an exciting return, and that a special café dedicated to the series has opened in Akihabara.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.