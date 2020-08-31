Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld: a historical Kirito technique returns

Share it:

After being in a coma for several episodes, Kirito is finally back in action in the latest episode of Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld , showing himself stronger than ever, and also using a famous technique seen in the past.

Episode 20 of War of Underworld was intense, not only for an intense fight, where Kirito showed several traits characterizing all previous digital versions of himself, but also for the use of important techniques, such as the Starbust Stream, first seen during the Aincrad story arc.

Finding themselves against Gabriel, in his angelic-demonic form, Kirito concentrates all his spirit in two swords, later unleashing the most powerful Starbust Stream ever to appear in the series. At the bottom you can find the sequence of the technique, created with spectacular animations, shared by @megalomaniac_v.

Although the outcome of the battle between Kirito and Gabriel brings us closer to the conclusion of War of Underworld, many questions have yet to be resolved, and probably the next few episodes will show us the consequences of the war, perhaps with a more introspective look at the characters of Kirito, Asuna and Alice.

Recall that episode 20 was marked by an exciting return, and that a special café dedicated to the series has opened in Akihabara.