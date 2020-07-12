Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld: a glimmer of hope

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

That of separating the television seasons of anime into two parts is now becoming a habit, both because it allows broadcasters to extend the broadcast, and because animation studios, in this way, have longer and less production times rigorous, which consequently should guarantee a higher quality level. Yet, if Wit Studio, with the third season of The Attack of the Giants, had chosen an absolutely perfect point to stop the narration and stop the series for a few months, the same cannot be said for what was done by A-1 Pictures with Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld. Suddenly truncated, just when the plot was preparing to feed the spectators the events that they awaited, the anime closed with a silent and casual cliffhanger, leaving the fans quite annoyed for several months. So the time has come to find out what will happen in the remaining eleven episodes of the season, whose thirteenth episode is finally available on the free streaming platform VVVVID.

The girl with great humanity

As anyone who has seen the first part will remember (if not, we suggest you read our recent summary of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld), the twelfth episode of the current season ended with the arrival of Sinon on the field of battle, which in the shoes of the sum Solus has defeated in a blink of an eye an entire army of invaders from the real world. The anime is then restarted exactly by the warm embrace between the two girls and by the subsequent visit to the catatonic Kirito, whose conditions remain unchanged. Still, the meeting between Sinon and the protagonist of the franchise, which however had a small reaction for a single moment (similar to what happened to the arrival of Asuna, in the tenth episode) served to confirm a suspicion already raised by the new and adrenaline opening theme of the series: the moment when the Black Swordsman will return to fight on the front line is getting closer, especially now that his historical companions seem close to gathering in that of Underworld. At the ruins of the Eastern Gate, where in the midst of the first day of hostility well 3000 ogres of the Dark Territory army were sacrificed, for the sole purpose of generating new dark energy with which to feed a terrible spell, an awkward and improbable divinity has literally fallen from the sky. By logging into Underworld with super sum account Terraria, Earth Goddess who blesses the cropsLeafa also arrived on the battlefield, giving life to one of the strangest and somewhat hasty scenes of the entire narrative arc. This is because the naive girl, historically characterized by an unrivaled humanity (at least in the SAO brand), first exchanged an ogre with pig-like appearance for a "person", and then let herself be captured, so that the funny Rilpirin led to the presence of the Emperor Vector. Determined to face the leader of the enemies directly, the charming Leafa was however taken from behind by the revolting tentacles of a revived D.I.L. who, after having risked succumbing in the previous day of fighting, has regenerated his body by absorbing by force the almost boundless vital energy of Terraria.

As can be guessed, the situation has resulted in a tentacle turnips that all in all, if compared to the one included during the events of the narrative arc entitled "Fairy Dance" (when two tentaculous monsters captured a fugitive Asuna and touched her almost everywhere in the name of the most daring and free fanservice), it seemed to us more than contextualized. First of all, the gesture of D.I.L. it was motivated by a concrete and practical purpose, that is to take poor Leafa's forces against her will, like a chilling real harassment. Second, but not least, the terrible sequence just described has been used to convey a very current message, such as rejection of racism. This is because the treacherous DIL, faced with the demands of an Rilpirin intent on freeing her prisoner from the tentacles, literally covered the poor ogre with insults because of her physical appearance, almost forcing him to get rid of his clothes and behave like a common piglet to satisfy the perverse desires and the delusions of superiority of the sadistic enchantress. It is not surprising, therefore, that the gentle Rilpirin, treated as a filthy beast by his own arms-mate and considered for the first time a "person" by the girl he met a few minutes earlier, finally rebelled against the unpleasant treatment reserved for his race .



Already highlighted in the first part of War of Underworld, on the occasion of the sacrifice of the 3000 ogres, the theme of racism was one of the main elements of the entire episode, especially when a Leafa passed on the counterattack and accused by D.I.L. to fight a human being his equal to save a pig, he instead claimed to be fighting evil to save another "person". Maybe the vehicle was again strong and exaggerated (in this regard, we recall that Reki Kawahara himself, last year, promised that in his future novels it will no longer include scenes of rape and the like), yet the twisted scene of the tentacle turnips, instead of expiring in an inappropriate and free fanservice, it served to communicate to the viewer an important, delicate and damn contemporary message.

Dawn is near

Although it was not structured like a classic season premiere, the thirteenth episode of War of Underworld still represents a fundamental truncation with what we saw previously, since if the first part of the anime had been shaken by the arrival of the infinite red armies, with potentially catastrophic consequences for the human army, the second instead it opened with a reassuring promise: led by our historical darlings, reinforcements are now on the horizon and the final phase of the war it can finally be fought on equal terms. With similar premises, the series of episodes that will lead us to the grand finale of Sword Art Online: Alicization promises to be much more explosive and engaging than the previous one, which in truth was afflicted by too many dead moments and by the regrettable tendency to focus attention on characters barely characterized, moreover with absolutely predictable events and results. From an artistic point of view, the episode entitled "The great war of Underworld" is undoubtedly one of the most satisfying of the season, since the quality of the animations finally seemed to us homogeneous and has remained at fairly high levels almost for the duration of the same. As fans will remember, the last episode of War of Underworld episodes started with a very high level of detail, which however had waned week by week. With good reason, our hope is that the pause and postponement caused by the pandemic that devastated 2020 have actually served to guarantee a harmonious and uncompromising visual rendering, as happened for the first part of Sword Art Online: Alicization.

In addition to having struck us for the depth of the topics touched, such as the aforementioned fight against racism or the determination of a parent to protect his offspring, regardless of the danger faced, the new episode of War of Underworld must be recognized as a sublime and punctual sound accompaniment, especially in the most dramatic and distressing moments, without forgetting the excellent sound effects used on the occasion of the already sensational final surprise. Finally, everything is framed by the impeccable performance of the original vocal interpreters and by the new opening and closing acronyms, this time sung by the always exceptional and ReoNa and LiSA, who undoubtedly gave us the more adrenaline and involving melodies so far associated with the brand.