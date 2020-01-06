Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld, a disappointing mid-season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the utmost desperation of those who, after months and months of waiting, yearned for the chance to admire the second half of Sword Art Online: Alicization (if you missed the first part or simply don't remember what happened, we suggest you take a look at our special summary of Sword Art Online: Alicization events) the animated transposition of the narrative arc called 'War of Underworld'instead, a long pause was taken in the precise moment in which the story was preparing to get to the heart of the story.

Unlike what happened between 2018 and 2019, with the first 24 episodes of airing AlicizationWar of Underworld will resume its TV slot only from the month of April 2020. With good reason, waiting for the series to declare itself ready to tell us the last chapter of the bloody struggle between the Human Kingdom and the Dark Territory, the time has come to draw conclusions on the not too large portion of the plot that we were able to shed light on in the last quarter of 2019.

Knights without verve

After having prevailed over the diabolical Quinella, Administrator absolute of the Underworld, Kirito unfortunately fell into a particular and worrying condition: just when the boy appeared one step away from returning to the real world, the sudden power outage provoked by the invaders sneaked into the research platform known as Ocean Turtle has caused the Black Swordsman's Fluctlight reported incalculable damage, even affecting the young Kirigaya's nervous system. Although only a few hours have passed since the tragic incident described in the real world, a whole semester has already passed within the virtual reality known as Underworld since Kirito ended up in a deep vegetative state. In the meantime, it was the beautiful Alice, aware of her debt to the boy, who took care of it and retired to private life near the village of Rulid, thus abandoning any responsibility related to her role as Knight of Integrity. With similar premises, when we viewed the first episode of War of Underworld we hypothesized that the stubborn girl with the long golden hair would have assumed, at least for some time, the role of protagonist of the story (for all the details we suggest you consult our preview of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld); nevertheless, we never expected that this fundamental and promising change would even occur cast aside the entire historical cast of SAO in favor of the Underworld Knights of Integrity only.

As a result, of the first twelve episodes focused on the terrifying war between the knights of the Human Kingdom and the wild beasts from Dark Territory, at least a dozen have focused entirely on a vast array of new but far from fascinating characters, since they are stereotyped and have little charisma. With the excuse of the war between the peoples of the Underworld, in fact, every single episode of the season offered us, from time to time, a fight by the Knight of Integrity on duty, barely sketching its characterization and kicking the hand with predictable events.

If Eldrie, Deusoulbert, Fanatio and the commander Bercouli we had known them (some more or less) in the first part of Sword Art Online: Alicization, fighters like Scheta Synthesis Twelve and the fearful Renly Synthesis Twenty-seven they were introduced to the public only before they went on the pitch. As if this were not enough, both characters with a fairly unknown past have undergone a radical and unjustified development in a few sequences, to the point of making them appear almost totally different people, preventing the viewer from admiring the process of inner development and attaching themselves to the events related to them.

However, War of Underworld did not even go into the characterization of the Knights of Integrity already known, omitting a series of information present in the original novels of Reki Kawahara and potentially able to leverage the feelings of the public. The writers of the animated adaptation, therefore, instead of exploring the cast of the new narrative arc and making it more interesting, they focused all their chips on the action and on the spectacularity, making even the most tragic moments and the heroic sacrifice almost devoid of pathos of a certain knight. An even more tragic sort, in the end, has fallen to the various antagonists who, with the only exceptions of Vecta is Iskahn, have so far been used as slaughter meat to be offered as a meal to the mighty Knights of Integrity.

A light from the past

Net of some unclear and neglected passage, Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld he reversed course only one step away from the midseason, returning to the splendid Asuna – historical co-protagonist of SAO – the role that was at the center of the story. With the arrival of the swordswoman once nicknamed "The lightning", in fact, the narration became more intriguing and compelling, since the girl not only clarified what was happening in the real world but, above all, triggered a series of exciting twists and capable of involving the entire historical cast of the franchise. Not surprisingly, the highest moment of the entire season was recorded in the eleventh episode, when the gunsmith Lisbeth, through a heartfelt appeal capable of making us reflect on the themes and development of the long-lived Japanese brand, laid the foundation for the important events we will be able to witness in the explosive final chapter of War of Underworld.

Instead of interrupting the narrative with Lisbeth's speech, which in our opinion would have been a more effective and dramatic closing point, also because it put an end to the first day of hostility, the production preferred to interrupt the transmission with a rather bold, anti-climatic and even cliffhanger "random", since on balance it has not changed absolutely anything. In short, a choice that does not seem at all studied at the table, but simply imposed by the need (perhaps not even premeditated) to temporarily close the shop.

From a purely technical and artistic point of view, the first part of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld it left us quite dumbfounded. If the first episode had satisfied our palates without reservation, especially as regards the close-ups of Alice, Kirito and the other actors of the virtual epic, the overall quality of the product packaged by the animation studio A-1 Pictures continued to wane throughout the season, too often offering us poor animations.

During a brief skirmish between Asuna and Alice herself, for example, numerous frames immortalized two girls suddenly poor in detail and even grotesque, in stark contrast to what happened in the excellent and always very precise animated transposition of the first half of Alicization. Finally, there is nothing to complain about the extraordinary soundtrack that characterizes the series and the performance of the vocal interpreters involved: more than spot-on combinations and, in general, a masterful acting level, once again confirm the incomparable goodness of the original Japanese dubbing.