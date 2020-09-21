Sword Art Online: Alicization, the truth behind Eugeo’s twist

Sword Art Online boasts some of the most iconic characters in the world of isekai, as well as some of the most sensational twists. One of the best, happened in Sword Art Online: Alicization, has a very interesting origin.

During a recent interview with Dengeki Online, Kawahara admitted that Eugeo is not really one of his favorite characters and that only after a long work has finally begun to like the boy. The idea of ​​converting the character into a Integrating Knight it seems not to come from him, but from one of Sword Art Online’s editors: Alicization.

“Eugeo’s transformation into a Integrating Knight was a plot turning point proposed by publisher Miki“, you can read on the Twitter profile of SAO Wikia. This event was one of the most popular with fans and helped increase the success and dramatic side of the work.

After a long conflict with Quinella, Eugeo spends his last moments in life in the arms of his longtime friend Kirito. An almost devastating twist, and for this we have only to thank the editor of Kawahara. But the saga is full of epochal scenes; one of the most touching took place between Kirito and Suguha in Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld. Finally, we remind you that the ending of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld has arrived on VVVVID.