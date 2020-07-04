Sword Art Online: Alicization, the second part of the season aired on VVVVID

Share it:

As you saw in the latest trailer of Sword Art Online: Alicization, the second part of War of the Underwolrd it will show us a very important moment in the story of Kirito, Alice and the others.

Starting at 21:00 tonight, Saturday 4th July, it will be possible to see the first episode of the final part of the show. In the original plans of the animation studio, the broadcasting of the episodes had been scheduled for the second half of April, unfortunately the Coronavirus emergency has however put a brake on the work, so much so that the managers of A-1 Pictures they decided to postpone it until July. Today will be an episode that will summarize all the events aired so far, starting from the cause of Kirito's coma, the overload of the STL, while the decisive clash between the Integral Knights and the members of the Dark Territory is still ongoing.

The unpublished part of the story will begin with the episode aired on 11 July, which will be available in simulcast in VVVVID catalog, as you can read in the announcement made by the streaming platform on Facebook and present at the bottom of the news. Finally, we would like to remind you that today a panel dedicated to Sword Art Online: Alicization will also take place, in which the director Manabu Ono will be present together with the voice actress of Alice Ai Kayano.