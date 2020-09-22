Sword Art Online: Alicization: The IP address of the last one is really accessible

After so many episodes, finally the saga of Sword Art Online: Alicization: Alicization it reached its peak, albeit not without extraordinary twists and heart-pounding situations. The A1 Pictures studio also wanted to pay homage to the third season finale through a curious detail.

Fans of the saga won’t have to wait long to see the two iconic protagonists on the small screen. But if it is true that the finale was accompanied by the announcement of Sword Art Online: Progressive, a reboot of the first season characterized from Asuna’s point of view and from his first experience on SAO to meeting Kirito and the development of their relationship, other news also found the outcry of numerous fans.

The last episode, which we remind you to be available together with all 47 episodes of the anime on VVVID, wanted to dedicate a small space to the memories of those genuine moments spent in the Underworld between Kirito, Alice and Eugeo. The IP address written in pen that appears at a certain point in the episode is in fact accessible in reality, the same one that we have reported to you via the link to the source. The page in question reads an original illustration accompanied by a simple writing that reads: “Our memories are found right here“.

