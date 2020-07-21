Sword Art Online: Alicization, the director: "Violence? Required, the anime is more mature"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Manabu Ono, director of Sword Art Online: Alicization and War of Underworld, recently spoke to the microphones of Anime News Network, revealing curiosities about the production of the two seasons of the anime and even discussing the accusations that have come up in recent months, according to which the series is, at times, really too violent.

The director of A-1 Pictures began by talking about Ordinal Scale and his relationship with the author Reki Kawahara: "When we talk about production, Reki Kawahara is always present, we discuss everything with him. Ordinal Scale for example, we knew it would be complex to put it in the plot (Editor's note: Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale is original and therefore not part of the light novel series), so we decided to connect it directly to the second season and Alicization, so as not to spoil the pacing. These are all decisions we make together. Also with regards to the cuts, it is the same thing. Some scenes are deleted for one reason or another, but we always discuss everything with him".

Subsequently, the director spoke about the animations and the new graphic style, introduced with the third season: "Underworld is a different place from the real world, so we needed a suitable style. We tried different color schemes and character designs, and in the end we got to the result you see today. I would say that we have succeeded in our aim".

Another point touched by Manabu Ono were the accusations regarding the scenes of violence: "Okay, take for example episode 10 of season 3. There is a lot of cruelty, but it is necessary. Seeing Kirito and Eugeo hurting someone may seem strange, but that couldn't have been an ordinary scene of violence. To justify the behavior of the two heroes we really had to show all the badness of Raios and Humbert, without sparing us. Personally I would not want to make a villain that is bad for, and finally see him killed with a simple sword stroke. Raios and Humber were evil but had their beliefs. I know there is still a lot of debate today, so I would say that we have done a good job"The director also talked about Kirito, and how he's 17 now, 3 more since the beginning of the series.

And what do you think of it? Can violence in SAO be justified or not? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below!