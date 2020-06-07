Sword Art Online: Alicization returns soon, the release date of the new episodes revealed

Share it:

After months of waiting, postponements and sad controversies, Manabu Ono and A-1 Pictures have finally confirmed release date and title of the first episode of the second half of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, the fourth season of the most famous isekai in the world.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Will ReturnJuly 11, 2020 and will resume exactly what was told in the mid-season final of last December 28th. The first episode of this second part, thirteenth of the fourth season and thirty-seventh of the colossal narrative arc of Alicization, will be titled "Andawarudo taisen", translatable into Italian as The great war of Underworld.

We remind you that the narrative arc of Alicization is told in the course of ten volumes (from 9 to 18 inclusive) of the original light novel and that the story is divided into as many parts: Alicization Beginning, Running, Turning, Rising, Dividing, Uniting , Invading, Exploding, Awakening and Lasting. The anime has joined some of these parts and is currently in the stage Alicization Awakening, told in Volume 17 of the light novel by Reki Kawahara and previous to Alicization Lasting. The last twelve episodes will close the circle and prepare the ground for the new narrative arc, called Unital Ring.

In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at our review of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 1.