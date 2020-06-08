Entertainment

Sword Art Online Alicization returns in July along with other anime, here are which

June 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
With Coronavirus arriving in Japan, it was necessary for the government to review some choices which then led to various difficulties for anime companies. In fact, many products that had to be sent in the spring have been moved forward. Among them, there has been Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld.

The anime with Kirito protagonist stood out at the end of 2019 with the first episodes of the new season, however deciding to take a stop and return in April 2020. Obviously the production could not foresee the arrival of the virus and the following stop of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld for obvious health reasons.

The wait for the anime is about to end and the AIR Twitter account has decided to help us understand which anime will officially begin in July and which will hopefully continue without postponements or unexpected cancellations. Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld will return on July 11th, but will be preceded on July 8th by Gibiate. On July 10, "Peter Grill and the Philospher's Time", "Get Up! Get Live!" is "Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!". 12 will instead be the turn of" Monster Girl Doctor ".

To these souls they could also add the returns from past seasons such as ONE PIECE, Black Clover and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations who are still waiting for an official return date.

