Sword Art Online: Alicization protagonist of a Café in Akihabara, the photos of the menu

The success of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld convinced SEGA to open a new themed Café on the fifth floor of the SEGA Akihabara Building 4 in Tokyo. The bar will be open from 12 September to 25 October 2020, and will offer a completely revisited menu, with dishes and merchandise inspired by the work of Reki Kawahara.

In the first image visible at the bottom it is possible to take a look at the special drinks offered by the bar, inspired by the character of each of the characters portrayed and available for just 600 yen (€ 4.80). For 1200 yen (€ 9.50) instead, you can buy the "Sandwich of memory", the "Rice with curry of the manipulation of the land" and the "Pancakes of Lis and Silica". Another dessert, called "Semifreddo di Leafa" can be ordered for 1000 yen (€ 7.90). By purchasing the special "SAO Menu" then, you will receive one of the coasters visible in the last photo.

Collaborations between Japanese cafes and anime are by no means rare, given that the industry in question is one of the main reasons Tokyo enjoys such high tourism. In this regard, a few weeks ago another Inuyasha-inspired bar was opened, awaiting the arrival of the new TV series.

What do you think of it? Would you like to eat in this bar? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to read our in-depth analysis on the latest episode of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld.