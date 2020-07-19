Sword Art Online: Alicization, open-mouthed fans after the epic battle of episode 14

Share it:

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld episode 14 was broadcast for the first time yesterday, Saturday 18 July, and fans from all over the world were absolutely impressed by the scary animations staged by the boys of A-1 Pictures, probably the best we have seen in the current year.

After a return accompanied by great controversy due to a particular scene shown in episode 13, A-1 Pictures took its revenge with an episode with attention to the smallest details, in which the return of many fan-loved characters was shown is the long-awaited battle between Captain Bercouli and the Emperor Vector.

This last fight in particular literally ignited social media, and as you can see at the bottom, the fans did not spare the compliments. The challenge saw Bercouli use his iconic one Time Sword to deceive the opponent, accusing a series of lethal blows but managing, at the last moment, to take the decisive blow by eliminating the opponent.

Of course the antagonist Gabriel Miller is always able to return to the Underworld with another avatar, but the swordsman's sacrifice led, if nothing else, to Alice's release.

And what do you think of it? Did you like the episode? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!