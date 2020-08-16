Sword Art Online: Alicization makes fans cry, web on fire after the hero awakens

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Finally we are, after a year and a half of waiting, Episode 18 of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld has finally staged the long-awaited awakening of the protagonist, literally sending fans to tears and flying the Twitter trend anime with tens of thousands of comments.

Episode 18 opened with the clash between Asuna and PoH, with the former ready to put her life at risk to defend Kirito. During the fight, the villain reveals that he does not hate the protagonist, but rather to admire his unshakable willpower and want to do everything to provoke his awakening. The two fight and Asuna, thanks to Yuuki's help, manages to temporarily prevail.

PoH uses the power of his weapon and controls the ranks of American players, thus unleashing a powerful mass attack against the Japanese. Now on the ropes, the companions of Kirito and Asuna prepare for defeat. At this point the attention shifts to the protagonist, trapped in an infinite dream and forced to relive all the traumatic events that occurred in Aincrad and the Underworld.

Asuna, Sinon and Leafa appear in a dream thanks to the intervention of Higa, but not even the three girls are able to convince Kirito to go back. At this point it suddenly appears too EUGEO, who in a tearful scene assisted by the incredible performance of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, finally manages to provoke the awakening of the hero.

Kirito awakens and uses the special ability of the Sword of the Blue Rose, immobilizing all opponents except PoH. Back on his feet, the protagonist greets Asuna and prepares to fight. Below you can take a look at some fan reactions.

What do you think of it? Did you like the episode? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we remind you that the next episode, "Awakening", will be broadcast next Saturday on VVVVID.