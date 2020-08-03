Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, improvements and content introduced by the new patch

Share it:

Already available for a few weeks on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (via STEAM), Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris it landed on the market with a technical sector that was far from optimized and affected by a series of serious problems that could even penalize the final experience considerably.

Released initially only on PlayStation 4 and STEAM, the patch that updates Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris to version 1.03 is finally available also on Xbox One. With the new update, the Aquria team has introduced new content, such as the highly anticipated "Raid Dungeon" to be played in multiplayer mode with friends, a new playable character created in the image and likeness of the Japanese singer Reona (to which we owe not only the opening of Lycoris, but also the most recent opening theme of the anime entitled Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld), many costumes that can be used by the customizable avatar and of course a roundup of improvements made to both the technical and recreational sectors.

The patch has in fact corrected a series of bugs that in the first three chapters of the main campaign prevented the player from continuing with the story, not to mention the initially incomplete sidequests and the invisible barrier which, after reaching the 95th floor of the Central Cathedral of Centoria, prevented Kirito and his companions from returning to the lower floors. The update also remedied the various problems that plagued the online component and that even they risked compromising the bailouts.

Going on, the team of Aquria resolved the error that, in the middle of the exploratory phases, made the whole party fall under the visited map, sometimes forcing users to have to reload the game from the last save. From this moment, the climatic conditions related to rain and blizzards should no longer slow down the game, which among other things also presents some more reasonable loading times.

The "automatic obstacle jump", which previously generated unpleasant situations, now occurs only when the player runs at maximum speed, while the skill of the teammates, who occasionally dropped to peak without a precise reason, is finally constant and uniform. Other noteworthy measures include the overall lowering of the difficulty level that characterized chapter one of the campaign and the much-hoped solution to the bug which, in the midst of battles, allowed enemies to return to their original position and see completely restored its HP bar.

Finally, we report that the camera controls have been slightly retouched, as well as the frame rate, which finally it remains around 30 fps and ensures a fairly fluid experience. In this regard, Bandai Namco has ensured that the next update will further improve the camera, the loading times, thetrigger of automatic saving and above all it will guarantee a more stable frame rate. Waiting for this to happen, on the official website of the publisher you will find the complete list of small interventions made to Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris with this very first patch, from which it is clear at least the will of the developer Aquria to resolve the bleak situation that afflicted the title during the first few weeks of launch.

