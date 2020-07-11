Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris: how to get avatars and skins for free on PS4, One and PC

Share it:

Bandai Namco has made available to all players an exclusive skin and a series of avatars for PlayStation 4's Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris.

The avatar set is in fact only available on the PlayStation Store (as well as the dynamic theme) and includes images inspired by the following characters: Alice, Kirito, EUGEO, L'administrator, Medina, Asuna, Leafa is Sinon. The skin of the Warmaid it is available on all platforms, namely PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. To redeem this content, all you have to do is access the official Bandai Namco store (or create an account if you do not have one yet), visit the free content page and add the products you are interested in to the cart. Once the transaction is completed, which will not cost you a single penny, you will receive by email the instructions and a code to redeem on the platform you have selected.

It should also be noted that the avatar set can be downloaded by anyone with a Sony account and you do not need to have purchased Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris to be able to obtain it.

