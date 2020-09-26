Sword Art Online: Alicization, Asuna version Goddess Stacia comes to life in this cosplay

After the ending of Sword Art Online: Alicization, the numerous fans of the saga born from an idea of Reki Kawahara they started sharing fan art and cosplay dedicated to the characters in the series. In this news we point out the one focused on Asuna.

At the bottom of the news you can find the three photos shared on his Instagram account from Hansonge, Korean cosplayer who decided to recreate Asuna’s look. In particular, this is the version seen in the episodes of War of Underworld, where she appeared in a version that immediately convinced all fans of the anime based on the famous visual novel. In the post there are numerous comments, especially the fans are surprised by the high quality of the costume and the background of the photos, which make the cosplayer very similar to the animated counterpart.

Recall that in recent days a new anime of the franchise has been announced, entitled Progressive and which will show us some of the events never seen during the first season of the story of Kirito and Asuna. Waiting for more information about it, we recommend this interview with the author of Sword Art Online: Alicization, in which he discusses the influence that the anime series have had on his work, or here is a nice easter egg present in the final episode of Alicization .