Sword Art Online: a series of Virtual Reality events will take place this month

The Coronavirus pandemic has practically made it impossible to organize events in attendance, forcing the organizers to launch new ways of participating. Regarding Sword Art Online, on 10, 12 and 15 August a series of Virtual Reality events are scheduled.

Those who want to take part will have to access the "Cluster" service, through earphones with VR technology, smartphone or computer. On the first date, Leafa's voice actress Ayana Takeatsu will be present, while on the second, Alice's voice Ai Kayano will be invited.

On the third and final date, on August 15th, the voice actors of Kirito (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka), Asuna (Haruka Tomatsu) and Ronie (Erina Kondo) will participate. In addition, the Rath console featured in the animated series will be revisited specifically for the event.

Meanwhile, a few months ago the Sword Art Online editor announced the production of a new spin-off of the franchise. It is a web novel, entitled The Cheat King: The Strongest Hero Reincarnated in Another World VS A Villager, and published on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website.

