Sword and Shield Pokémon: the second competitive season with the Pokémon Gigamax has started

Game Freak kicked off the second season of Competitive Struggles Sword and Shield Pokémon which will last for the whole month of January and will allow trainers from all over the world to compete with the best Pokémon in the Galar region.

In this second season they will be some Gigamax Pokémon allowed for the first time in pvp challenges. Charizard, Butterfree, Pikachu, Meowth, Eevee, Snorlax, Corviknight, Drednaw, Sandaconda and Centiskorch will indeed be able to unleash the devastating effects of Gigamax power during the various fights. The matchmaking system should ensure balanced challenges between coaches of the same level. At the end of the season each player will receive prizes based on your placement. Rewards include fight points, skill capsules, tufts of mint and valuable caps.

To participate in the competitive fight, you must press the X button to open the main menu, choose VS, the Fight Stadium and finally the Competitive Fight. By pressing the Y button, you can access the list of rules instead. The competition includes single and double fights. In the latest Pokémon World Tour Champion Invitational 2020, the South Korean Park Sejun won the title of champion. If you want to try your hand at the competition on the Everyeye pages you can find some tips on how to get started.