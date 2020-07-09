Sword and Shield Pokémon: Solitary Isle of Armor, how does the DLC Endgame look like?

Share it:

We start to discover what awaits us at the end of the first content of the Sword and Shield Pokemon Expansion Pass, Solitary Island of Armor, now available for download.

As highlighted by our Michele Verardi in his study "The Armor Island is an experiment that enhances both the main identities of the series but in its compactness, typical of additional content, basically favors the deepening of the battles between pocket monsters and provides players willing to explore the technical soul of production an endgame that will surely meet their needs."To find out more, we refer you to the analysis of the Lonely Armor Island Endgame.

An expansion pack destined to be completed next autumn with the arrival of The Snowy Lands of the Crown, according to DLC of the Season Pass of Pokemon Sword and Shield, only then will it be possible to evaluate the overall operation of Game Freak, an absolute novelty since in the past the company has always supported a game parallel to the two main episodes, instead of embracing the philosophy of downloadable content and the Expansion Pass, as happened in this case.

It is still early as said to express an overall opinion but in the meantime we want to know what you think of this first DLC and of theendgame of The Lonely Isle of Armor, let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.