Sword and Shield Pokemon: Park Sejun triumphs at the Pokémon World Champion Invitational 2020

During the Pokemon Sword and Shield eSport event that took place on Saturday 28 December, the South Korean champion Park Sejun of the T1 Entertainment & Sports collective triumphed at the Pokémon World Champion Invitational 2020.

The competitive Pokémon tournament that sanctioned the generational transition from 3DS to Nintendo Switch thus saw Sejun brilliantly overcome the challenges against the other seven champions of Sword and Shield who managed to enter the double pool Round Robin.

Before reaching the final, theace of T1 he came out victorious from the challenges with Ray Rizzo, Paul "Ralfdude90" Ruiz and, above all, with Wolfe "Wolfey" Glick and the reigning world champion Naoto "Penguin" Mizobuchi.

In the final, Sejun met Shaoma "SHADEviera" Onami and started a battle so exciting that it took place in a heated clash that ended with 3 sets to 2 in favor of the South Korean pro player. The same Park has celebrated on social networks his victory with all the other members of the T1 team, but not before thanking the fans who supported him during the Pokémon World Champion Invitational which sanctioned the start of the Pokémon 2020 competitive season and who, obviously, has been cheering on him since he embarked on this brilliant eSport career.