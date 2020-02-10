Sword and Shield Pokemon: Old Pokemon returning with the Expansions Pass

Share it:

With the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, numerous Pokemon from past generations will be reintroduced in the two games of the Nintendo Switch series. Let's take a first look at all the confirmed creatures so far.

Below we list all the old Pokemon that will return to Pokemon Sword and Shield with the two DLCs included in the Expansions Pass.

Generation 1 Pokemon coming to Sword and Shield

Venusaur (Gigamax)

Blastoise (Gigamax)

Nidoran (Male)

Nidorino

Nidoking

Nidoran (Female)

Nidorina

Nidoqueen

Zubat

Golbat

Psyduck

Golduck

Slowpoke (Galar Form)

Slowbro (Form of Galar)

Magnemite

Magneton

Chansey

Electabuzz

Horsea

Seadra

Generation 2 Pokemon coming to Sword and Shield

Crobat

Slowking (Form of Galar)

Blissey

Elekid

Kingdra

Marill

Azumarill

Generation 3 Pokemon coming to Sword and Shield

Azurill

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

4th generation Pokemon coming to Sword and Shield

Magnezone

Happiny

Electivire

5th generation Pokemon coming to Sword and Shield

Zorua

Zoroark

cryogonal

larvesta

Volcarona

Generation 6 Pokemon coming to Sword and Shield

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Amanura

Aurorus

Dedenne

7th generation Pokemon coming to Sword and Shield

Old Legendary Pokemon coming to Sword and Shield

Articuno (Form of Galar)

Zapdos (Form of Galar)

Moltres (Form of Galar)

Mewtwo

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Latias

Latios

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Heatran

Cresselia

Dialga

Palkia

Giratina

Tornadus

Thundurus

Landorus

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zygarde

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Fini

Cosmog

Cosmoem

Solgaleo

Lunala

Necrozma

About 200 Pokemon of the past generations are expected to return to Pokemon Sword and Shield with the new Expansions Pass. However, we reiterate that this is a temporary list, since Nintendo has not yet revealed the final one.

Meanwhile, waiting for Nintendo and Game Freak to reveal more details about it, to learn more about the new DLC coming soon you can watch the special of Cydonia on all the news of the Sword and Shield Expansions Pass.