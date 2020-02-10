Sword and Shield Pokemon: Old Pokemon returning with the Expansions Pass

With the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, numerous Pokemon from past generations will be reintroduced in the two games of the Nintendo Switch series. Let's take a first look at all the confirmed creatures so far.
Below we list all the old Pokemon that will return to Pokemon Sword and Shield with the two DLCs included in the Expansions Pass.
Generation 1 Pokemon coming to Sword and Shield
- Venusaur (Gigamax)
- Blastoise (Gigamax)
- Nidoran (Male)
- Nidorino
- Nidoking
- Nidoran (Female)
- Nidorina
- Nidoqueen
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Slowpoke (Galar Form)
- Slowbro (Form of Galar)
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Chansey
- Electabuzz
- Horsea
- Seadra
Generation 2 Pokemon coming to Sword and Shield
- Crobat
- Slowking (Form of Galar)
- Blissey
- Elekid
- Kingdra
- Marill
- Azumarill
Generation 3 Pokemon coming to Sword and Shield
- Azurill
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
4th generation Pokemon coming to Sword and Shield
- Magnezone
- Happiny
- Electivire
5th generation Pokemon coming to Sword and Shield
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- cryogonal
- larvesta
- Volcarona
Generation 6 Pokemon coming to Sword and Shield
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Amanura
- Aurorus
- Dedenne
7th generation Pokemon coming to Sword and Shield
Old Legendary Pokemon coming to Sword and Shield
- Articuno (Form of Galar)
- Zapdos (Form of Galar)
- Moltres (Form of Galar)
- Mewtwo
- Raikou
- Entei
- Suicune
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
- Regirock
- Regice
- Registeel
- Latias
- Latios
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Heatran
- Cresselia
- Dialga
- Palkia
- Giratina
- Tornadus
- Thundurus
- Landorus
- Reshiram
- Zekrom
- Kyurem
- Xerneas
- Yveltal
- Zygarde
- Tapu Koko
- Tapu Lele
- Tapu Bulu
- Tapu Fini
- Cosmog
- Cosmoem
- Solgaleo
- Lunala
- Necrozma
About 200 Pokemon of the past generations are expected to return to Pokemon Sword and Shield with the new Expansions Pass. However, we reiterate that this is a temporary list, since Nintendo has not yet revealed the final one.
Meanwhile, waiting for Nintendo and Game Freak to reveal more details about it, to learn more about the new DLC coming soon you can watch the special of Cydonia on all the news of the Sword and Shield Expansions Pass.
