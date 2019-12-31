Sword and Shield Pokémon: Magikarp arrives in the Dynamax Raids, also in the Shiny version

Share it:

The beloved (and probably useless) Pokémon Fish Magikarp is the undisputed protagonist of a new event in the Wild Lands of Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Magikarp is notoriously one of the least useful Pokémon in the entire franchise (even if someone has proven that it should not be underestimated) and at the same time one of the most loved. Its main attack, Splash, serves almost nothing and has generated a heap of memes, yet this Fish Pokémon is equally among the most coveted ever. Why? Because it evolves into Gyarados, which on the contrary is recognized as one of the most effective Pokémon of Sword and Shield.

Magikarp has begun to appear in Raid Dynamax around the Wild Lands of the Galar Region. Apparently, there are also high probability of meeting him in his Shiny form, characterized by a golden color. A chromatic Magikarp can obviously evolve into a chromatic Gyarados, which instead of being blue has a red color. You have until 00:59 on Saturday January 4th to face Magikarp in Raid Dynamax, there are also a lot of Nuggets up for grabs, so you should not miss this opportunity. For our part, we recommend you participate in the Raid with this song in the background for the best possible performance.