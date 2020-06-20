Sword and Shield Pokémon, Isle of Armor: how to evolve Slowpoke into Galbro's Slowbro

Share it:

Among the new Pokémon in the Solitary Isle of Armor expansion, the first DLC in the pass Sword and shield, also appear Slowpoke and Slowbro of Galar. If the former can be captured, the latter can only be obtained by evolving the slow purple creature. So let's find out how to make Slowpoke evolve into Slowbro di Galar.

Do not capture Slowpoke before starting the expansion is practically impossible, since you will be given the opportunity to capture it at the station (as long as you have purchased the DLC). If the Pokémon is part of your collection and you want to evolve it, then you must complete a specific quest that can be obtained by talking to a Female NPC on an island in the Exercise Sea. Talk to the girl, who will ask your digital alter ego to explore the game world in search of Rami Galarnoce (8, to be precise). Once the items are recovered, bring them to the girl to receive the Galarnoce band, a special object which, given to Slowpoke, will transform it into Slowbro.

