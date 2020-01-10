Sword and Shield Pokémon: in tomorrow's Q&A Cydonia will talk about the Expansion Pass

Share it:

Among the live broadcasts of tomorrow, 10 January 2020, on the Tey channel of Everyeye there will also be a Q&A in the company of Francesco "Cydonia" Cilurzo entirely dedicated to the latest news announced by Nintendo for Pokémon Sword and Shield.

In case you missed the Nintendo Direct this afternoon, in fact, the Kyoto company and Game Freak have announced the arrival of the Expansions Pass of the latest game dedicated to Pokémon, the purchase of which will allow players to access two various additional content: theLonely Armor Island arriving in June 2020 and the Snowy Lands of the Crown, due out in the second half of the current year. The price of the two expansions is € 29.99 and shortly, as promised by the developers, more details on the upcoming content will be revealed.

So if you want to find out what our Cydonia thinks of Nintendo's latest move and find out some additional details on the DLC of Pokémon Sword and Shield we invite you to tune in to our Twitch channel tomorrow at 17:00.

