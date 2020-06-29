Sword and Shield Pokemon: how to get a Chromatic Zaraora for free

Share it:

Trainers from all over the world have managed to complete Zaraora's challenge in Pokémon Sword and Shield and, as promised by the developers, they will soon be able to redeem the chromatic version of the creature defeated a million times in the raids at no additional cost.

In order to join this nice initiative, not only must you have a copy of Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield, but you must also have downloaded the Pokémon Home application by synchronizing it correctly with the game. At this point it is necessary to deposit a Pokemon in the Home app or transfer it between the app and the game in the period included between 17:00 Italian time on 17 June and 1:59 on 8 July (if you have already done it you don't have to do it again).

If you followed these steps correctly, between June 29 and July 7 you can find yours Zaraora Chromatic among the mysterious gifts within the Pokémon Home application, ready to be added to your collection and transferred to Sword and Shield.

