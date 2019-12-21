Sword and Shield Pokemon: how to catch Deino and make him evolve into Hydreigon

Share it:

Deino is one of Pokemon Sword's exclusive creatures, and looks like one of the rarest Pokemon to find. In this mini-guide we explain how to catch it and how to evolve it into Hydreigon in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

To catch Deino in Pokemon Sword just follow the same instructions we gave you to catch Goomy in Pokemon Shield. Deino is in fact the exclusive counterpart of Goomy in Pokemon Sword, and you can only catch him in this version of the game.

Where and how to catch Deino in Pokemon Sword

Like Goomy, Deino can be met randomly in tall grass (therefore by random encounter with exclamation mark) a Dragofuria Lake, with a 2% chance to spot it, as long as the weather is rainy. If it is not raining during your game session, you can change the rainy weather by setting the system date of your Nintendo Switch to1 October 2020.

Once done, you just have to look for Deino among the random encounters in the tall grass at Lake Dragofuria, and finally face him in combat and capture him.

We reiterate that Deino is an exclusive creature of Pokemon Sword, which is why you will only be able to meet him and capture him in this version of the game. If you are in possession of Pokemon Shield, therefore, the only way to get Deino is to receive it through exchange with another trainer in possession of Pokemon Sword.

How to evolve Deino into Hydreigon

Deino will evolve into Zweilous once you reach level 50, and eventually it will evolve into Hydreigon once you reach level 64, just as shown in the video proposed at the top.

How is your adventure going in the Galar region? How far are you with completing the Pokedex of Pokemon Sword and Shield?