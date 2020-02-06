Sword and Shield Pokémon: here is the Gigamax form of Toxtricity!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Good news for all the coaches of Sword Pokémon is Pokémon Shield: Game Freak has just unveiled the Gigamax form of Toxtricity, which like all monsters of the same genus can be encountered by the luckiest in Raid Dynamax.

Toxtricity Gigamax is an Electro / Poison type, and is 24 meters high. It has the moves Punk Rock, Plus and Minus. Like a thundercloud, accumulates electricity within his body, and at the same time it also stores a massive amount of poison. Whenever Toxtricity moves, a poisonous liquid gushes from its body and pours over enemies like acid rain. During the fight, attack the enemy by pouring on him with all his power a mass of electricity of gigantic proportions that he has accumulated inside his body. As if this were not enough, the movement of its gigantic body entails a momentum so powerful as to create a large crater on the ground. His Gigamax move is called Gigatoxiscossa, which not only damages enemies, but poisons or paralyzes them.

You can admire Toxtricity Gigamax in action in the images collected in the gallery. What do you think of this new Gigamax creature? Pokémon Sword and Shield, remember, are available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. According to rumors, Nintendo is about to acquire Game Freak.