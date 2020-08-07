Sword and Shield Pokémon, from Pichu to Raichu: Pikachu invades the Raid Dynamax!

Share it:

The Wilderness area of ​​Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield is frequently subject to change, with special limited-time events ready to involve Trainers and passing Trainers.

The last of these is entirely dedicated to the famous Game Freak mascot: the good Pikachu! The entire evolutionary line of the Electro-type Pokémon is in fact ready to invade i Raid Dynamax of the two titles for Nintendo Switch. As a result, players will face off Pichu, Pikachu is Raichu in epic confrontations in the Wild Lands. There is also a regional variant of the creature, with the Pikachu of Alola also ready to reveal itself to the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Trainers.

The event, however, will have a limited time duration. Already active, the initiative will continue in-game for only a few days, with the conclusion expected already for this week. Specifically, Pikachu and the rest of its evolutionary line will cease to be protagonists of the Raid starting from night between Sunday 9 and Monday 10 August, at 1:59 am of the Italian time zone. Ready to catch them all?

In closing, we remember that in Pokémon Sword and Shield recently entered the new Pokémon of the Solitary Island of the Armor, the first expansion of the RPGs, of which our Francesco "Cydonia" Cilurzo spoke to you in his Review of the first DLC of Pokémon Sword and Shield.