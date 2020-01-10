Sword and Shield Pokemon Expansion Pass: announced the Gigamax forms of the initial Pokemon

Share it:

With the colorful images of the announcement video of the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion pass still in their eyes, the authors of Game Freak illustrated one of the most interesting gameplay novelties that will characterize this DLC package, that is the Gigamax shapes of the initial Pokémon.

Since the arrival of the expansion Solitary Island of the Armor, planned for June 2020 on Nintendo Switch, Galar Trainers will be able to help some Pokémon that travel alongside them gain the ability to "gigamax".

With the first DLC of the expansion pass we will be able to discover, and use, the Gigamax forms of Rillaboom, Cinderace and Inteleon, the evolutions of the three Pokémon that users have chosen as their first adventure companion once they reach the digital dimension of Galar.

In its Gigamax form, Rillaboom will use its stump as a battery to acquire dimensions that make it look like a real forest: driven by the power generated by its drums, ours will be able to concentrate its forces and produce sound waves so powerful as to cross the oceans, disorientating the opponent in turn and weakening him before hitting him with subsequent attacks made by our Trainer.

Also Cinderace, for its part, will take advantage of the Gigamax shape to dramatically increase the size of the fireball at its feet: in this new evolution, the Fire Pokémon will be able to hit the enemies with its gigantic Flaming Ball and launch kicks with which wear out the other Dynamax Pokémon that will dare to stand up to him. No less important will then be the gigamaxised version of Inteleon which, thanks to its tail capable of reaching the length of 40 meters, will use it to rise onto the battlefield and shoot jets of water with devastating power and precision.

