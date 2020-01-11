Sword and Shield Pokemon: Cydonia answers questions about DLC

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

January 9 proved to be a very important date for Sword and Shield Pokémon: During a Pokémon Direct, Nintendo and Game Freak outlined the future of the pair of games set in the Galar region, which looks decidedly rosy.

During the broadcast the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass was announced, which will accompany the trainers in the two new adventures entitled Lonely Armor Island, due out by the end of June, e Snowy Lands of the Crown, scheduled for the fall of this year. They will add new explorable areas the size of Galar's Wild Lands, introduce new creatures, some of them Legendary, and new Gigamax shapes, and will see the return of well 200 Pokémon from past generations, initially discarded by Sword and Shield.

The news is varied and certainly does not stop at the ones listed above: for this reason, yesterday January 10th Cydonia and Chiara Did they intervene on the Everyeye Twitch channel for a long Q&A session, during which they answered all the questions of Everyeye users regarding the Pass to the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass? Have you missed the appointment? Don't worry, you can remedy it thanks to the reply attached at the top of this news. Good vision!