Sword and Shield Pokémon: Caps, PokéBalls and other items can now be obtained for free

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Once again Nintendo and Game Freak have decided to make a lot of gifts to all owners of a physical or digital copy of Pokémon Sword and Shield. In the next few hours you will be able to redeem a large quantity of in-game items such as Caps, PokéBalls and much more at no additional cost.

All you need to do to access these free prizes is to enter the game menu and select the item through which you can enter a keyword to receive a gift. Entering the password C0MPET1T10N you will immediately get some Caps, very useful object for those who play competitive online and want to maximize the statistics of their Pokémon. By entering the codes instead G1GAGRANF1NALE is SUPEREFF1CACE you will get 20 Battle Point is 10 Healing Spheres. The codes in question should be valid until 30 March 2020, in any case we suggest you use them as soon as possible so as to be sure not to miss all the available bonuses.

Did you know that the entire list of Pokémon was released with the Sword and Shield Expansions Pass? We also remind you that the Pokémon Home app is finally available on Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android devices.