Swiss Justice opened criminal proceedings and will investigate FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Gianni Infantino has been FIFA President since 2016 (Photo: Reuters)

The Swiss Justice announced in the last hours that will initiate criminal proceedings against the current FIFA President Gianni Infantino after having found "Indications of criminal conduct" in the informal meetings he had with the former federal prosecutor Michael Lauber, who a few days ago resigned from his post as a result of this investigation that began on his work.

Both Infantino and Lauber they denied in the past any irregularity in those private meetings, as reported by the Reuters Agency who released this information. The case had already generated a stir in Switzerland after the Attorney General decided to resign from the position he had assumed on January 1, 2012 due to the investigation that had been launched to evaluate his work and his meetings with the current president of the highest body. of soccer in the world.

As detailed Sky news, Lauber "lied" to supervisors while from his office The acts of corruption at FIFA were investigated. After leaving that position, the body that supervises federal prosecutors also requested permission to initiate a criminal process against Infantino that will be in charge of special prosecutor Stefan Keller.

The local newspaper Tages Anzeiger, in a note signed by the journalist Markus Häfliger, explained that in the announcement Keller concluded that there is "criminal behavior" in the aforementioned meetings and that "specifically" it is about "Abuse of office, violation of official secrecy, favoritism and instigation of these facts". However, the special prosecutor places special emphasis on the presumption of innocence that applies to all those involved.

Gianni Infantino became the president of FIFA in February 2016, months after the case called FIFA-Gate broke out, which caused a stir on the planet due to the links of different sports leaders with corruption and fraud cases. "We will restore the image and respect of FIFA and everyone in the world will applaud us", the Swiss lawyer had said at the time after winning the vote for Salman bin Ibrahim Al Jalifa.

However, he is now under investigation for his ties to prosecutor Lauber, who had been removed from the FIFA Gate process last year because of his contacts with Infantino, a situation he had not disclosed but was disclosed by the media. . This fact led to the fact that on Wednesday, July 22, the Federal Administrative Court rejected the appeal presented by the Prosecutor and decided to cut his salary for "Numerous irregularities in his work", as expressed by the local newspaper at the time Ticinonews.

Attorney General Michael Lauber was at the center of the investigation (Photo: Reuters)

Upon suffering this setback, the 55-year-old official decided to leave office and issued a personal statement to communicate the news: “I respect the decision of the Federal Administrative Court. However, I continue to firmly reject the accusation of lies. The lack of confidence in me as Attorney General damages the Public Ministry of the Confederation. Therefore, and in the interest of the institution, I offer my resignation to the competent Judicial Commission. I will discuss the modalities directly with the latter. "

As a result of all these circumstances, the special prosecutor Stefan Keller asked that the immunity that hangs on Lauber be lifted. The resigning official's office warned that he will formally leave office at the end of August. Jacques Rayroud and Ruedi Montanari will be in charge of the federal prosecutor's office.

Infantino had renewed his term at the helm of FIFA in June 2019 during the 69th Congress after presenting himself as the only candidate for the position. "It has gone from being toxic, almost criminal, to what it should be, an organization that cares about football", he had said at the time about the entity he currently presides over and in which he has a current mandate until 2023. “Today nobody talks about a crisis, about rebuilding FIFA from scratch. No one talks about scandals, corruption, we talk about football. I think the least we can say is that we have turned the situation around ”, he mentioned as praise for his work ahead of the institution that has its headquarters in Switzerland and that experienced a shock in May 2015 when FIFA started- Gate.

