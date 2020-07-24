Swiss federal prosecutor resigned amid suspicions by FIFA Gate

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

More than five years after the explosion of the case called FIFA Gate, the Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber decided to present in the last hours of this Friday the resignation in charge amid accusations related to this judicial process.

"I respect the decision of the Federal Administrative Court. However, I still firmly reject the accusation of lies. Lack of confidence in me as Attorney General damages the Public Ministry of the Confederation. Therefore, and in the interest of the institution, I offer my resignation to the competent Judicial Commission. I will discuss the modalities directly with the latter, "he expressed in the" personal statement "that he issued today to announce his determination to leave office.

This action is related to the sentence that was known last Wednesday, July 22, when the Federal Administrative Court rejected the resource that Lauber presented after the decision to cut his salary for "Numerous irregularities in his work", according to the local newspaper Ticinonews. A key fact in all this scenario is related to "Informal meetings" with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, a fact that generated an investigation in this regard.

The 55-year-old official had been removed last year from the investigation of the corruption scandal in FIFA as a result of his contacts with the president of the entity, something that he had not clarified but that had been revealed by the media. In March, a first ruling by the Swiss Public Prosecutor's Surveillance Authority (AS-MPC) decided to cut Lauber's salary by 8% for one year after having “lied” and “hindered” the disciplinary investigation of his person, according to the information shared by the AFP Agency about what happened to the lawyer who since January 1, 2012 was in charge of the tax office.

Michael Lauber decided to resign amid the allegations (Photo: Reuters)

The prosecutor had appeared before the Federal Administrative Court (TAF) to denounce the sanctions that had been imposed on him. In a statement, the TAF indicated this Friday that it confirmed "Essentially, the Attorney General's breaches of duty, particularly regarding the third meeting with the FIFA President, also considered by the court to be a serious violation of the duties of the office". The TAF also included among its conclusions that the attorney general “attacked the reputation” of the attorney general's office, although he decided to reduce the salary penalty from 8% to 5%.

Informal meetings with current FIFA President Gianni Infantino led to this judicial situation that left Lauber out of office after resigning "in the interest of the institutions."

With information from AFP

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Despite the pandemic, FIFA would present The Best awards: the particularity of the ceremony and when it would announce the nominees

The curious decision of the Washington football team about its new name

One year after the start of the Tokyo Olympics: the emotional presentation that took place in Japan