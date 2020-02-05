Swimming in money! Alex Fernández's millionaire Christmas gift to his girlfriend

Share it:

Apparently Alex Fernandez not only did he inherit his dad's talent, Alejandro Fernandez, also his ability to conquer and fall in love with women, although in the case of the young man he only has interest in one: his girlfriend Alexia Hernandez

The son of The foal is deeply in love with his girlfriend and does not try to hide it, for that reason he presumes his relationship in social networks, where The couple squanders love and affection.

However, lyou fans Alex are surprised by the last detail that the young man gave Alexia, with whom he has a stable relationship for eight years.

Fernandez surprised his girlfriend with a luxurious Mini Cooper, what is valued at more than half a million pesos, and decorated it with a huge pink bun.

Alexia shared a photo of the gift in his Instagram, with him a message of thanks for the small and humble detail.

Christmas advanced. Thank you, Charro, I love you. ”

For its part, in the program In Mara's House, Alex shared that maintain their relationship "It has been a difficult subject", because of his busy schedule, however, he feels confident that Alexia Know how to cope with the distance between them.

The truth is that this topic has also been difficult (from his busy schedule), because it is difficult, and in fact I consulted with her, obviously (being a singer). ”

