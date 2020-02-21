Swept and mopped! They capture Kim Kardashian looking down on Maluma in Dior parade (VIDEO)

Share it:

Who is becoming a socialite is the Colombian Maluma, who recently appeared very well accompanied during the Dior parade.

The interpreter of ‘Felices los 4’ is enjoying his new role in fashion, because now he not only stars in covers or haute couture campaigns, he also rubs shoulders with the top ones.

Although many Latinos support Maluma, it seems that Hollywood is being conquered by the charm of the couple that only records records sold out and sold out.

On this occasion, the 25-year-old boy appeared in the company of the supermodel Winnie Harlow, who is rumored to be his new girlfriend.

This is how the Colombian singer rubs shoulders with cream and cream

But not only that, according to a video that was released on social networks, the singer appears in the front row next to Kim Kardashian, some people are David Beckham, near the Hadid brothers.

In networks, many recognized the achievements of the Colombian singer who has slowly sneaked into the lists of the most important in the industry not only of music, but also of fashion.

However, others noted the attitude of the socialite Kim Kardashian who is next to Maluma and observes him in a somewhat derogatory way.

Kardashian sees it from top to bottom, with a touch of indifference that undoubtedly made the networks explode in mockery.

"Kim sees it as" who the heck are u? "," What catches my attention is Kim's gaze, "" Poor Maluma, the Kardashian can't stand it, "they say on networks.

With information from Insider