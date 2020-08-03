Sweet Tooth, Dania Ramirez of Once Upon a Time starred in the Netflix series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is Deadline who makes that known Sweet Tooth, Netflix series based on the DC Vertigo comic book of the same name and produced by Robert Downey Jr, has found a new protagonist in view of the shooting scheduled for this autumn in New Zealand.

To the already confirmed Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie and Adeel Akhtar indeed Dania Ramirez will join, actress known for the role of Rosie Falta in the Devious Maids series – Dirty Cloths in Beverly Hills; for that of Maya Herrera in Heroes, and for playing the role of Cinderella in the seventh season of Once upon a time.

Sweet Tooth tells the story of Gus, a human / deer hybrid, who has just turned 18. Once out of the house Gus will find a land destroyed by a mysterious event, then it will be up to him, helped by a series of original characters known during his journey, to find out what caused the destruction of his world.

The Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. will act as executive producer together with Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell through their Team Downey, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television and the producers Linda Moran and Evan Moore. The series is written by Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz, who also play the role of co-showrunner. Mickle will also take care of the direction.

Meanwhile, comic book creator Jeff Lemire praised the Sweet Tooth pilot episode calling it "very faithful" to the original work.