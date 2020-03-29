Sweet impact when sharing a photo without a drop of makeup

Share it:

The Mexican singer and actress Dulce left her followers on Instagram speechless by showing herself without a drop of makeup in one of her photographs, demonstrating that at 64 she looks an incredible complexion, without a single wrinkle.

Without fear of criticism and what they will say, the famous one shared the image from the comfort of her home, where she is in quarantine for the new coronavirus, and took the opportunity to confess with her followers.

Dulce revealed that "this is the real version of who I really am and I love to walk like this!", So she only used a little lipstick to avoid looking so pale and take the picture.

By showing her face intact and completely clean, her followers were present through the comments section and flattered her beauty, sending positive messages and congratulating her for continuing to look radiant at her age.

It is important to mention that Dulce, the singer, is one of the most beautiful and best preserved women in the music industry, in the style of Maribel Guardia and Rocío Banquells, being the last one with whom she forms the musical concept of GranDiosa.

The singer born in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, has a great musical career behind almost 50 years and is recognized for her great successes such as: "Your doll" "Let me come back to you", "Lobo" and "I still love him", just for mention some.