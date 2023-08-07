Sweet Home Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The drama, which is based on the same-named webcomic by Kim Carnby with Hwang Young-popular Chan, follows the life of Cha Hyun-soo, a disgruntled high school student portrayed by Song Kang.

Soon, animals that want to exterminate humans encircle Cha and the other residents of the Green House. Together, they struggle against these ferocious creatures in an effort to survive.

Sweet Home has a sizable fan following since its Netflix debut in December 2020. The gripping K-drama will ultimately have a second season broadcast due to the big cliffhanger that served as the ending.

The show’s last episode, however, left viewers open to discovering what would happen to it going forward because of how suspiciously it concluded.

Netflix made the South Korean drama available on December 18, 2020. Sweet Home Season 2’s release date has not yet been announced by Netflix, but it seems that fans will have to wait a while.

Filming for the first season lasted six months. After then, the producers worked on post-production for the next nine months while releasing trailers, teasers, including posters.

Sweet Home Season 3 Release Date

A graphic Netflix teaser claims that Sweet Home was formally renewed for a second season around June 2022.

The streaming service said on January 17 that Sweet Home Seasons 2 and 3 would be available worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2023.

On the other hand, compared with several other Netflix original series, the time between episodes 2 and 3 is expected to be much shorter.

Fans will be waiting much longer for the season 2 debut owing to the series’ limited capacity to proceed fast to its editing phase due to repeatedly productions.

Sweet Home Season 3 Cast

Song Kang as Cha Hyun-soo,

Lee Jin-Wook as Pyeon Sang-wook,

Lee Si-young as Seo Yi-kyung,

Go Min-si as Lee Eun-Yoo,

Park Gyu-young as Yoon Ji-soo,

Lee Do-hyun as Lee Eun-hyuk,

Kim Nam-hee as Jung Jae-heon,

Dane DiLiegro as Muscle Monster

Go Youn-jung as Park Yoo-ri,

Kim Kap-soo as Ahn Gil-seob,

Kim Sang-ho as Han Du-sik,

Woo Hyun as Kim Suk-hyun,

Kim Hyun as Ahn Sun-young,

Kim Hee-jung as Cha Jin-ok,

Heo Yool as Kim Soo-Yeong,

Choi Go as Kim Yeong-soo,

Kim Gook-hee as Son Hye-in,

Lee Bong-ryun as Im Myung-sook,

Go Geon-han as Choi Yoon-Jae,

Woo Jung-gook as Kang Seung-wan,

Lim Soo-hyung as Noh Byung-il

Lee Joon-woo as Ryu Jae-hwan

Jeong Ha-dam as Kim Ji-eun

Sweet Home Season 3 Trailer

Sweet Home Season 3 Plot

Many people were perplexed by the first season finale’s surprising outcomes. As a consequence, the first season’s original plot is anticipated to continue throughout the second season.

We were trying to assist Yu-Ri when we saw Sang-Wook was almost dead. In addition, Sang-Wook’s military vehicle is where Cha Hyun Soo last appeared.

Sang-Wook surprisingly had no scars. That suggests that he could have already undergone the transformation and become a monster.

We saw Myeong, who had been defeated by Cha Hyun Soo, depart in the military vehicle. He could be in charge of Sang Wook’s physical form. Watch Season 2 from Sweet Home to find out what transpires.

A post-apocalyptic horror genre is included in the well-liked Netflix Korean series Sweet Home. The youngster Cha Hyun-soo, the protagonist of the series, flees his home following a shocking tragedy.

When he rents a space in an apartment, monsters suddenly begin slaughtering everyone there in an effort to exterminate mankind.

The apartment’s other occupants, including Cha Hyun-soo, will begin combat with the monster with the hopes of living for as long they possibly can.

Green Home, who provided intense suspense in the previous season as they risked dying in gory conflicts against their neighbors who had turned into monsters, is back for season 2 to provide thrills and tension in a whole other type.

Yoo Oh-seon, Oh Jung-se, Kim Mu-yeol, or Jin-young, who embody the different facets of human nature and wants as they find oneself at a crossroads for existence, have joined the cast for the next season.

Sweet Home Season 2 is prepared to enthrall viewers all around the globe once again with its enlarged universe and plot after breaking new ground for K-content within its diversified animals that were conceived and produced with a worldwide dream team.

In Sweet Home Season 2, we could see Sang-wook and Yu-ri beginning to date. Although Sang-wook was discovered dead in the pool, it’s unclear whether he had the ability to change into a monster. The military’s plan to protect the surviving survivors from monsters is also unclear.