Swarm 2 – In the heart of the jungle, the horror review on Prime Video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Dr. Schroeder, moody and bloodthirsty, finds himself in the Guatemalan jungle at the head of a band of colleagues and soldiers with the intent of track down a legendary swarm of killer bees the study of which, according to his distorted view, would allow to find a definitive cure for cancer. After threatening a local tribe and obtaining the necessary information, the scientist entrusts the swarm to a drug trafficker with the task of taking them across the border, but the truck where the insects travel goes off the road and wasps find freedom.

While the festival of the dead is about to be held in the nearby village, an unlikely group of "good of the situation" is formed, among which are the handsome etymologist Lang and the beautiful Sandra, who was investigating drug trafficking. Only they can stop Schroeder's insane plan and end the threat forever.

A film that doesn't sting

Forcibly linked by the Italian title is to a cult themed 70s, that is Swarm – The swarm that kills (1978) with Michael Caine, who was a little earlier Swarm – Threat from the jungle (2001) Swarm 2 – Deep in the jungle is a badly made eco-vengeance, where a plot bordering on the absurd goes hand in hand with a sometimes embarrassing technical realization.

More series z than series b, the film reveals its limits already from the prologue where the small number of the villain's henchmen besieges a tiny indigenous village.

A totally absent tension and an equally monolithic acting already lay the foundations for the continuation of the (dis) adventure that awaits the viewer.

The debut behind the camera of director of photography Paul Andresen it is a failure from every point of view and only a sporadic dose of irony – more involuntary than sought – can make it possible to reach the end credits.

We are in fact facing one of those operations to peek in the background while you are doing more.

Terror not received

Also available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog with the alternative title Killer Swarm, this film dated 2003 offers moments of marked gullibility in the reaction of many of the future victims, from those who shoot wasps with a rifle to those who prefer to drown rather than be bitten.

The horror component is at an all-time low, with the amount of blood on the screen almost nil and the only "themed" moments entrusted to the artificial and purulent buboes on the bodies of the corpses.

The showdown then offers a completely unlikely stalemate and the providential last-minute rescue it is certainly not entrusted to man but to Mother Nature herself, here alpha and omega of the whole story despite the ecological argument being left aside and exploited solely for the purposes of gender dynamics.

Dynamics that leave in the epilogue, as per tradition, the doors open to an unreleased sequel.