Swamp Thing, revealed the plot of the three deleted episodes

As Swamp Thing prepares to debut on The CW with the opportunity to appeal to a wider audience, the protagonista Crystal Reed has revealed some details on the episodes deleted following the cancellation on the DC Universe.

The Warner Bros streaming service blocked the series just a week after its first airing, then releasing only one season made up of 10 episodes instead of the 13 scheduled.

“It was a difficult call to receive, because we were all over the moon and felt we were making something very beautiful” the actress explained to CBR.com. “But, you know, these things often happen to shows that have been on the air for a long time, and it’s not uncommon. So, we just have to put the best face on a bad situation.”

Speaking of the episodes never made, the actress revealed that the series he would explore Abby Arcane’s family and her past: “What we were going to find out, what we would have learned more about if we had had three more episodes, is about Abby’s mother and her father. For me it would have been something really interesting, and then we would have explored a lot of other characters. So yeah , I think it would have become an even more Abby Arcane series than the first 10 episodes, I suppose. “

For more information, we refer you to our review of Swamp Thing.